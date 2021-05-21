Bad Burger Case Serves Up New Civil Mistrial Rule In Mass.

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- Judges hearing civil cases in Massachusetts must decide mistrial requests before a case goes to a jury for deliberations, the state's top appellate court ruled Friday in a lawsuit by a woman who was injured when she bit into a bone hidden in a Wendy's hamburger. The Supreme Judicial Court agreed with the injured fast food patron, Megan Fitzpatrick, that mistrial requests in civil cases can't wait until after a jury decides the case. Still, the court said the rule would not apply retroactively, and kept in place the mistrial granted in the bad burger case due to improper comments made...

