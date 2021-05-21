Texas Justices Say Atty Media Statements Not Protected

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that public comments and social media posts about litigation aren't covered by judicial proceedings privilege or attorney immunity, in a ruling that revives a defamation lawsuit brought by the Landry's restaurant company against the Animal Legal Defense Fund. In a unanimous opinion, the justices held comments made by attorneys to the media or the public for publicity purposes are not protected from libel, slander or defamation claims, even if they are simply repeating the pleadings of a case. However, attorneys faced with such suits may have other defenses, such as First Amendment protections, the state's...

