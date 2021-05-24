Texas Justices Say Allstate Can't Ax Verdict In Crash Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A split Texas Supreme Court determined insurance policyholders can recover underinsured motorist benefits and related attorney fees through a declaratory judgment action, upholding a $95,000 jury verdict for an Allstate Insurance Co. customer. In a 5-4 decision, the state's high court on Friday denied Allstate's attempt to overturn a Bexar County jury verdict that ordered the insurance company to pay policyholder Daniel Wes Irwin the full $50,000 in underinsured motorist, or UIM, benefits allowed by his policy to cover his injuries in a 2016 crash caused by another driver, plus court costs and $45,540 in attorney fees. The court's majority held...

