Houston Firm Asks Texas Justices To Toss Ad Defamation Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Buzbee Law Firm wants the Texas Supreme Court to toss a suit accusing it of defaming a physician by paying for ads seeking to find patients injured by the doctor, arguing a lower court engaged in "semantic gymnastics" to determine that the ads aren't protected by a state free speech law. Anthony G. Buzbee and his personal injury-focused law firm told the justices in a petition for review filed on Wednesday that the ads were intended to find medical malpractice witnesses. He argues that the ads, which seek "parents whose children died while undergoing treatment" by El Paso pediatric hematologist-oncologist...

