GOP Rolls Out Alternatives To Dems' Broadband Initiatives

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- House Republicans introduced two broadband infrastructure packages on Thursday that would pivot funding away from the Federal Communications Commission, offering alternatives to Democratic-backed plans that emphasize partnerships with local governments and affordability controls. The Broadband for Rural Act, introduced by conservatives on the House Agriculture Committee, would shift broadband funding away from being administered by the FCC and instead concentrate it in U.S. Department of Agriculture programs. The committee's ranking Republican, Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson of Pennsylvania, said the $3.7 billion annual initiative outlined in the bill stands out because it would help streamline how federal dollars are spent on internet...

