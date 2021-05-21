Biden Admin. Formally Increases H-2B Cap By 22K For FY2021

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration added 22,000 seasonal non-agricultural work visas for the current fiscal year, and will allow applicants already in the U.S. to begin working immediately after they file their visa petitions, according to an announcement on Friday. The U.S. departments of Homeland Security and Labor said they are increasing the maximum number of H-2B visas from 66,000 to 88,000 for the 2021 fiscal year, which runs until the end of September, due to a demand for additional workers and an improved national unemployment rate. "The secretary of Homeland Security has deemed it appropriate to take action to avoid irreparable harm...

