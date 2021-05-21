Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Nixes 'No Rehire' Provision In NY BBQ Chain FLSA Deal

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A New York-based barbecue restaurant chain's settlement agreement with a former server can't bar the worker from working or trying to work for the chain again, a federal judge ruled Friday, saying a no-rehire provision was "highly restrictive" and went against federal labor law.

In an order, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ordered former server Brenda Flores and Mighty Quinn's Barbeque entities and owners to either agree to the court's striking of the no rehire provision or submit an alternative settlement agreement or status update. Flores then filed a consent letter saying the parties had agreed to the striking of the provision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!