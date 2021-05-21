Judge Nixes 'No Rehire' Provision In NY BBQ Chain FLSA Deal

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A New York-based barbecue restaurant chain's settlement agreement with a former server can't bar the worker from working or trying to work for the chain again, a federal judge ruled Friday, saying a no-rehire provision was "highly restrictive" and went against federal labor law. In an order, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ordered former server Brenda Flores and Mighty Quinn's Barbeque entities and owners to either agree to the court's striking of the no rehire provision or submit an alternative settlement agreement or status update. Flores then filed a consent letter saying the parties had agreed to the striking of the provision....

