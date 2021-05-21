Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Backs Shutterfly Win In Investor Suit Over $2.7B Deal

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Shutterfly didn't issue a misleading proxy statement ahead of its $2.7 billion sale to private equity giant Apollo Global, a Third Circuit panel held Friday, affirming a Delaware federal court's decision tossing investors' proposed securities class action against the image-sharing company.

Former Shutterfly investor Robert Garfield failed to establish a cause of action because the proxy statement released by Shutterfly prior to its acquisition by private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc. was not misleading, writes U.S. Circuit Judge Anthony Joseph Scirica, in an unpublished opinion joined by U.S. Circuit Judges Michael A. Chagares and Robert E. Cowen.

