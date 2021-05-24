Oil Biz Slapped With 'Death-Penalty Sanction' In Patent Case

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Friday permanently enjoined True Chemical Solutions from infringing Performance Chemical Co.'s oil and gas delivery trailer patents as punishment for concealing evidence that it installed automation technology in its trailers, and scheduled a damages trial for July. Friday's order finalized and gave a detailed explanation for the Texas federal judge's April 6 decision to sanction True Chem by putting it on the hook for willful infringement and attorney fees without trial. Judge Albright said it appears that True Chem altered its trailers for a court-ordered inspection and instructed employees to lie about the use of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS