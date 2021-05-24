Google Can't Beat Suit Alleging Mobile App Privacy Breaches

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has kept alive a lawsuit accusing Google of secretly tracking users' browsing activity on third-party mobile apps while criticizing the tech giant for confusing consumers about how it collects and processes data. "The average internet user is not a full-stack engineer; he or she should not be treated as one when Google explains which digital data goes into which digital buckets, and where the corresponding spigots might be found," U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg wrote in a Friday ruling. Judge Seeborg kept alive several claims from a July 2020 suit alleging that Google continues to track smartphone users who...

