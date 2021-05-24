RJR Caused Entrepreneur's Lung Disease, Fla. Jury Hears

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for the widow of a longtime smoker told a Florida jury Monday that R.J. Reynolds was responsible for the former bar owner and entrepreneur's lung disease, saying his addiction started when smoking was "a way of American life." Counsel for Judith Spurlock, the widow of Lloyd Spurlock, told a jury in opening arguments that Lloyd, a longtime smoker of Winstons who died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2013, had RJR to blame for creating a culture in the 1940s and 1950s in which smoking was all around. Born in 1934, Lloyd Spurlock first tried cigarettes at age 8,...

