Needles Litter Oakland, City Official Says In Opioid Trial

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The city of Oakland's top human services official testified on Monday that she couldn't count the number of discarded needles she had seen through her work with the city, rebutting earlier arguments by major drugmakers that there is no opioid crisis in California. Sara Bedford, director of Oakland's Department of Human Services, said that in the past decade, she had seen the impact of the opioid crisis in Oakland most prominently through her work with the city's homeless population, which has swelled in recent years. In working with homeless encampments, "it's just evident" that there is a great deal of intravenous...

