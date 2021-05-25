McDonald's Owed No Duty For BIPA Suits, Insurer Says

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Old Republic Union Insurance Co. has told an Illinois state court it has no duty to cover McDonald's Corp. in two underlying biometric information violation class actions, saying the policy's employment and privacy-rights exclusions bar coverage. The carrier said that McDonald's and six of its restaurant franchisees were sued by two proposed classes of former employees in 2017 and last November, but the fast-food chain did not notify it of the suits until this past February, according to a May 19 complaint. Old Republic is seeking a declaration that it had no obligation to defend or indemnify McDonald's and its franchisees...

