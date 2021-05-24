BofA Inks $6M Deal To Settle Credit Card Autopay Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of roughly 100,000 consumers asked a New Jersey federal judge on Monday to preliminarily approve a $5.95 million settlement that would resolve claims that Bank of America tricked its credit card holders into choosing the highest interest option for their monthly payments, in violation of debt collection law. The proposed deal would create a $5.95 million common fund financed by the North Carolina-based bank, in which class members would receive automatic checks proportional to the interest that they paid. The interest period runs from the time a consumer's "Amount Due" payment option was available to when their "switch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS