Alaska Airlines Nabs Win In Pilots' Military Paid Leave Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Alaska Airlines and its sister airline beat a class action lodged by a pilot who claimed the airlines should have paid pilots full wages while on military duty, after a Washington district court found the pilots couldn't equate military leave with jury duty or sick leave. In a Monday order granting Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice held that the class, led by retired turboprop Capt. Casey Clarkson, didn't persuade him that they were shorted pay under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. While the class sought to prove that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS