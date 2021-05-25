Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dell Wins PTAB Review Of Network Patent Involved In MDL

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has said it will take a look at a networking technology patent that's being challenged by Dell and its unit, VMware, finding in part that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's court hasn't done enough work on the related multidistrict litigation to deny review.

A PTAB panel said Friday there's a reasonable likelihood that at least one claim challenged in a Proven Networks LLC-owned patent will be found obvious in light of prior art asserted in an inter partes review petition lodged last year by Dell Technologies Inc. and its unit, VMware Inc. The PTAB's decision...

