Roku Urges Albright To Reject New Trial Bid After Patent Win

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Roku Inc. is urging Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright not to grant a new trial in a case where a jury cleared Roku of infringing interactive TV patents, saying that the patent owner "forwent every opportunity at trial" to object to testimony it had called "egregiously improper." In an opposition brief filed Monday, Roku said that ESW Holdings Inc. "should not be given a second bite" because it was displeased with its loss after a jury in April ruled in Roku's favor in the companies' patent fight over interactive television technology. In asking for a new trial, ESW...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS