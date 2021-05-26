DC's Amazon Antitrust Suit Could Just Be A Test Case

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A. Racine may be suing Amazon on his own but he's not the only enforcer investigating the online retail giant, a sign more legal action is on the way. The Federal Trade Commission has already been investigating Amazon, and a source familiar with the agency's actions told Law360 that the FTC is cooperating with at least four state enforcers who appear to be looking at Amazon in tandem: the attorneys general of Connecticut, California, New York and Pennsylvania. Racine's lawsuit, antitrust professionals say, could serve as an important guidepost for potential future enforcement against Amazon, which...

