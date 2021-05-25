11th Circ. Affirms Fraud Convictions Of Fla. Contractors

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld the convictions of two brothers for defrauding a Miami low-income housing project, rejecting an argument that there wasn't enough evidence of fraud and that the men lacked the intent to commit the crime. A three-judge panel noted that jurors heard from witnesses and saw evidence that Javier Estepa and Diego Alejandro Estepa-Vasquez personally negotiated to pay a flat rate to subcontractors for the work done on the project in violation of the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, which requires the payment of local prevailing wages to federal contractors and subcontractors. Jurors also heard how the brothers...

