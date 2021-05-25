Kentucky Derby Operator Hit With Suit Over Horse Doping

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Kentucky Derby bettors have filed another proposed class action over winning horse Medina Spirit's alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs, this time placing some blame on race operator Churchill Downs, which they claim should've barred the horse's owner, seven-time winner Robert Baffert, from entering the race in the first place. The suit, which was removed to Kentucky federal court Friday, centers on the positive drug test on Medina Spirit, which won the Kentucky Derby on May 1. The victory handed Baffert his record-setting seventh win. But Florida legal consultant and bettor Anthony Mattera said in his suit that Baffert has a history...

