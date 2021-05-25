State Street Faces ERISA Class Claims Over 'Self-Dealing'

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- State Street Corp. engaged in a practice of "self-dealing" at its workers' expense, violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 by picking investment funds for its retirement plan that benefited the company and not plan participants, according to a suit filed Tuesday. The proposed class action, filed by Elizabeth Gomes and seven others, claims the Boston-based bank cost plan participants millions of dollars by picking a series of funds because they benefited State Street financially. The sheer size of the plan, with more than 23,000 participants and $4.4 billion in assets as of the end of 2019, means State...

