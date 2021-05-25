Pirate Book Author's IP Suit Against Netflix Tossed Overboard

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge tossed on Tuesday a copyright infringement suit against Netflix and the creators of its "Outer Banks" television show, finding the series is substantially different from a novel about hunting for Blackbeard's treasure and the Holy Grail. Chief U.S. Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. of the Northern District of Georgia said "Outer Banks" is more intense, intricate and somber in subject matter, plot and pace than a 2016 novel written by a North Carolina high school English teacher. Judge Batten said Kevin Wooten's book "Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure!" and the show "Outer Banks," released in April...

