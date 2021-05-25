Hyatt Workers Nab Wage Class Cert. After COVID-19 Layoffs

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday certified a class of Golden State-based Hyatt Corp. workers who claim that the hotel giant furloughed them following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but failed, among other things, to properly reimburse them for free rooms they get as part of their employment. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer certified three subclasses, each made up of "thousands" of workers. One subclass is made up of furloughed California Hyatt workers who were not promptly paid for their vacation time and floating holidays following the pandemic's outbreak. A second subclass is made up of those workers who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS