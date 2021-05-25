Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hyatt Workers Nab Wage Class Cert. After COVID-19 Layoffs

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday certified a class of Golden State-based Hyatt Corp. workers who claim that the hotel giant furloughed them following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but failed, among other things, to properly reimburse them for free rooms they get as part of their employment.

U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer certified three subclasses, each made up of "thousands" of workers.

One subclass is made up of furloughed California Hyatt workers who were not promptly paid for their vacation time and floating holidays following the pandemic's outbreak. A second subclass is made up of those workers who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!