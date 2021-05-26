Feds Tell Justices To Skip Comcast, Viamedia Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The acting U.S. solicitor general is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up Comcast's appeal of a Seventh Circuit decision reviving a $160 million suit against the company over ad market monopolization claims, arguing that the appellate court's decision does not warrant the justices' review. In a brief filed Tuesday responding to the high court's request to weigh in on the cable giant's petition, acting Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar wrote that a split three-judge panel correctly held in February 2020 that advertising service provider Viamedia plausibly pled a refusal-to-deal claim. Viamedia is challenging Comcast's refusal to work with advertisers...

