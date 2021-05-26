Engineering Co. Settles With Pipeline Inspectors In OT Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based engineering firm has reached a $400,000 settlement with a conditional collective of dozens of gas pipeline inspectors to resolve claims that the company misclassified them as exempt from overtime compensation and unlawfully paid them straight time for overtime, the parties said in a federal court filing. In a joint motion Tuesday, EN Engineering LLC and the inspectors asked the judge to approve their deal, under which the company would pay the settlement amount to resolve the workers' Fair Labor Standards Act claims without having to go through more litigation. "Plaintiff and plaintiff's attorneys ... wish to resolve this matter...

