Real Estate Rumors: Merrimac, Orangetheory, Premium

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Merrimac Ventures has landed roughly $71 million in construction financing from Bank OZK and CanAm Enterprises for a multifamily project in Plantation, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The loan, which includes more than $50 million from Bank OZK and $21 million from CanAm, is for 1711 N. University Drive, where Merrimac is building 306 apartment units, according to the report. Fitness chain Orangetheory has inked a deal to lease 6,600 square feet in New York's Greenwich Village neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The deal is for space at 391 Avenue of the Americas, which is owned...

