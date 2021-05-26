Firm Faces DQ Bid Over Ex-Judge's Role In Malpractice Case

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Wednesday dug into whether Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA should be barred from representing Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC in a malpractice suit over a nixed $102 million child abuse verdict because a retired jurist and current Wilentz Goldman attorney is a witness. During a Zoom hearing on plaintiff Noemi Escobar's bid to disqualify Wilentz Goldman, Superior Court Judge Keith E. Lynott indicated that ex-state Appellate Division Judge John E. Keefe could not represent Mazie Slater because he acted as a mediator in the underlying case, but questioned whether that disqualification would extend to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS