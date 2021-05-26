Pakistan Wins Round In $6B Mining Award Case

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A court in the British Virgin Islands on Tuesday set aside several orders favoring Tethyan Copper Co. Pty. Ltd. as the Australian miner seeks to enforce a $6 billion arbitral award against Pakistan, representatives for the country have confirmed. The orders in question, issued on an ex parte basis late last year, recognized and enforced the massive award and granted a provisional charging order on shares of PIA Investments Ltd., a Pakistan International Airlines subsidiary that indirectly owns hotel properties in New York and Paris. Additionally, the BVI court had appointed an interim receiver over PIA Investments' shares to secure their underlying value....

