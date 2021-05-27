Indian Judicial Body Orders Devas To Liquidate Over Fraud

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The National Company Law Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body that rules on Indian companies, ordered telecommunications company Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. to liquidate due to the allegedly fraudulent manner of its incorporation and to prevent further sham behavior. Devas and its shareholders had previously won a $1.3 billion award from the International Chamber of Commerce in a long-running dispute over a satellite leasing deal that was canceled by the Indian Space Research Organization's marketing arm Antrix Corp. Ltd. The NCLT order on Tuesday said that yearslong investigations revealed fraudulent and criminal behavior by Devas since the company's inception, and that the telecommunications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS