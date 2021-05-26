Plan Conflict Keeps $5M Liberty Mutual Benefits Suit Alive

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A fight over how Liberty Mutual Insurance Group calculated cost sharing for retirees' medical benefits will hinge on which of two competing plan documents was valid at the time, a Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday in denying the insurer's request for an early win in the case. Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV dashed Liberty Mutual's hopes of an early win on a retiree's putative class action claims that the insurer had improperly excluded his years of service with an acquired subsidiary Safeco Insurance when calculating how big a slice of his medical benefits it would pay. Liberty Mutual...

