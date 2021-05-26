Dow Chemical Unit Gets New Trial In Widow's Asbestos Case

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Dow Chemical unit won its bid for a new trial Wednesday in a case alleging asbestos it made and sold caused a manufacturing plant worker's fatal mesothelioma, with a New Jersey appeals court ruling jurors received improper instructions regarding the company's obligation to caution the worker about the product's risks. Toppling a $2.38 million judgment against Dow Chemical Co. unit Union Carbide Corp., a three-judge Appellate Division panel found that a Middlesex County Superior Court judge erroneously instructed the jury that the company couldn't fulfill its duty to warn Willis Edenfield about the dangers of the substance through the warnings and...

