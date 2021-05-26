Judge Won't OK $2B Deal For Future Roundup Claims

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday said he wouldn't approve a $2 billion settlement to cover future claims that Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, finding that while the deal does a lot for the Bayer AG unit, it has "tenuous" benefits for class members. The rejected $2 billion settlement would have covered future claims from plaintiffs who developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after being exposed to Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said the deal is "clearly unreasonable" for a group of potential, future Roundup plaintiffs who were exposed to the weedkiller and then developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Specifically,...

