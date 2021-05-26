Justices Tell Amazon Customers To Defend Follow-Up Rules

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court wants to hear Amazon cloud customers like BuzzFeed, Vox Media and Vice defend a Federal Circuit rule that prevented a Texas-based patent-holding company from bringing follow-up infringement suits after it already dropped its initial suit against Amazon.com Inc. in 2014. The justices requested a response Tuesday from remaining defendants in multidistrict patent litigation lodged by PersonalWeb Technologies LLC in 2018 against various Amazon customers, following PersonalWeb's petition for writ of certiorari and which the high court docketed last month. PersonalWeb is challenging a Federal Circuit ruling last June that found that an earlier infringement suit PersonalWeb lost against Amazon...

