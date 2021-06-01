Roundup Case Shows State Law Can Top Preemption Defense

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently affirmed a $25 million verdict in Hardeman v. Monsanto Co., the bellwether trial of a cancer case involving the herbicide Roundup.[1] The court rejected the defendant's argument that federal law preempted the plaintiff's state law failure-to-warn claims because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had registered Roundup and approved its label. The court's refusal to recognize a federal preemption defense underscores that in some cases, state statutes, rather than federal ones, may provide a better defense. California, where the case arose, is not one of the growing number of states that has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS