Tribes, Green Groups Push For Win In Enbridge Pipeline Fight

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Two tribes and several environmental groups seeking to stop a $2.9 billion Enbridge pipeline replacement project urged a D.C. federal court to vacate federal water quality permits for the project, arguing that it needlessly puts the environment at risk and will contribute to climate change. The Red Lake Band of Chippewa and the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, as well as advocacy groups Honor the Earth, the Sierra Club and Friends of the Headwaters asked the court to grant summary judgment in their favor on Wednesday, and determine that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' environmental review of Enbridge Energy Partners...

