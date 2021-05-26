Valve Loses Bid To Toss $4M Patent Verdict In Zoom Jury Trial

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday refused to throw out a $4 million infringement verdict against Valve Corp. or grant the video game maker a new trial after the first-ever Zoom patent jury trial, ruling that Valve has failed to show that the evidence presented at trial was insufficient. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly also rejected a request for enhanced damages from Ironburg Inventions Ltd., which prevailed in the jury's Feb. 1 verdict finding that Valve had infringed its patent covering rear-side buttons of a controller with a now-discontinued controller for Valve's Steam online gaming platform. The judge denied the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS