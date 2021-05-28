Baylor Denied Directed Verdict In Sex Assault Trial

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Baylor University argued for and was denied a directed verdict in a jury trial on Friday as the former student athlete who alleges she was sexually assaulted by two fellow student athletes rested her case. After the jury left the room, one of Baylor's attorneys, Sara Janes of Weisbart Springer Hayes LLP, told Harris County District Judge Lauren Reeder that the plaintiff, who filed suit under the pseudonym "Annie Andrews," hadn't presented enough evidence to even let the jury decide some of the 13 claims. As for the claims based on Baylor's alleged misrepresentations about campus safety, she argued there is...

