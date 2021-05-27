EPA Moves To Bolster State And Tribal CWA Veto Authority

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is reversing course on portions of a Trump-era rule criticized for hobbling the authority of states and tribes to block projects like pipelines and dams over Clean Water Act concerns, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday. The agency announced its intent to revise the 2020 Clean Water Act Section 401 Certification Rule after determining during its sweeping review of Trump administration policies that it erodes the authority of states and tribal authorities to block those water-based projects and act as active collaborative partners in water pollution regulation. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said that the decision comes...

