Amputee Wins $13.5M Med Mal Verdict For Undiagnosed Clot

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A New York state jury entered a $13.5 million verdict against staff at an upstate hospital, finding that their failure to diagnose an Army veteran's blood clot forced him to later undergo an above-the-knee amputation, according to the veteran's attorneys. While the Jefferson County jury's verdict Tuesday has not been made public, counsel for 50-year-old Jeffrey Lewis announced in a statement on Thursday that he and his wife Heather were jointly awarded $10 million in damages for pain and suffering and $3.5 million in economic damages, including lost wages and medical expenses, following a six-day trial. The Lewises had alleged that...

