9th Circ. OKs Sanctions In 'Frivolous' Crocs Hacking Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit is refusing to lift sanctions against a sandal company that filed a "frivolous" lawsuit against Crocs Inc., saying the company sued despite being advised "repeatedly" that its rival had done nothing wrong. In a ruling issued Thursday, the appeals court affirmed the penalties handed down by a lower court against U.S.A. Dawgs over a failed lawsuit that accused Crocs of illegally accessing confidential information about Dawgs through the online platform Zulily. The case was frivolous, the court said, because Zulily had explained "several times" that such information was available to all vendors on the site. "A reasonable inquiry...

