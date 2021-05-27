RJR Never Quit Most Dangerous Cigarettes, Expert Testifies

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A tobacco historian testifying as an expert witness in a widow's trial against R.J. Reynolds acknowledged Thursday that the company poured money into developing a safer cigarette in the 1980s — $1 billion, by the company's reckoning, he said — but never pulled its traditional cigarettes from shelves. Louis Kyriakoudes of Middle Tennessee State University took the stand for cross-examination Thursday following two days of direct testimony in the Palm Beach County trial of Judith Spurlock, the widow of Lloyd Spurlock, a longtime smoker of Winstons who died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2013. Kyriakoudes was asked about a so-called smokeless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS