Six Flags Says Insurer Withheld Coverage Of Investor Suits

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Six Flags Entertainment Corp. says a Travelers unit wrongfully refused to cover it in underlying investor class litigation and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation over inflated stock prices after the company allegedly exaggerated overseas business successes. In a Thursday suit filed in Texas federal court, the company said Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America breached the insurance contract and violated the Texas Insurance Code by not providing a defense for an SEC subpoena and underlying shareholder class actions under its directors and officers liability policy. In February 2020, a proposed investor class sued Six Flags in Texas federal...

