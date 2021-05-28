Real Estate Rumors: Ambach, Freeway Logistics, CFH

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by Florida investor Mark Ambach is hoping to build 200 apartment units in Lake Worth Beach, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. Plans, which are still subject to approval, call for 200 units as well as a clubhouse and pool at 3300 Boutwell Road, a 4.75-acre site, according to the report. Freeway Logistics has reached a deal to lease 97,440 square feet of space in Houston, the Houston Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for space at Sam Houston Distribution Center, which is located at 8828 Taub Road, according to the report, which did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS