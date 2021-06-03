Drugmakers Urge Fla. Court To Trim Zantac MDL

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Consumers suing drugmakers and others in a multidistrict litigation over a carcinogen found in heartburn medication Zantac fought Thursday in Florida federal court to keep their claims alive as the defendants argued their claims lacked specificity or an actual injury. In a hearing before U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg on various motions to dismiss, the makers of Zantac told the court the consumers who used the drug or its generic equivalent ranitidine and have filed economic loss claims have not suffered any injury. They bought a drug to treat a condition — in this case heartburn — and were not...

