3rd Circ. Preview: New IP, Civil Rights Topics Lead June

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit's oral argument schedule for June will present novel issues in the areas of intellectual property and civil rights, as a television journalist fights websites accused of using her photo without permission and a Black couple spars with Pep Boys in their suit claiming they received racist treatment. New Jersey's policy of restricting information that local law enforcement may share with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will also get scrutiny as two counties continue their push to dismantle the policy, arguing that it usurps federal authority. Here are some highlights from the Third Circuit's June calendar. Fox Anchor Battles...

