Windy City Shuffle: Lewis Brisbois, Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- In Law360's occasional roundup of Chicago lawyers' latest moves, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has hired a data privacy and security partner and Greenberg Traurig LLP pulled a new real estate shareholder from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. King & Spalding LLP has also beefed up its corporate, finance and investment practice with a new restructuring partner who previously worked at Jones Day throughout his nearly 15-year legal career. Chicago full-service firm Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Garmisa has also extended its presence to the suburbs with a new office in Wheaton, and added a new associate as well as a member...

