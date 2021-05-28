Elizabeth Holmes Wants 45-Page Questionnaire for Jurors

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes asked a California federal judge Thursday to ramp up the screening criteria for jury selection in her upcoming fraud trial, saying the "extraordinary, highly prejudicial publicity" surrounding the downfall of the blood-testing startup requires careful scrutiny of potential juror bias. Holmes is set to go to trial on Aug. 31, more than three years after she was charged with defrauding investors and doctors with blood-testing technology that she knew didn't work. She urged U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to adopt a proposed 45-page, 112-question form probing whether potential jurors have consumed a long list of books,...

