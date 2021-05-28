Triller Fight Club Hits Sites Over Jake Paul Boxing Stream

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Entertainment platform Triller Fight Club hit the owner of a pair of torrent streaming sites, a YouTube streamer and others in a slew of copyright suits over unauthorized streams of last month's boxing match between internet personality Jake Paul and MMA fighter Ben Askren. In one of the suits filed in a California federal court Thursday, Triller Fight Club says the owner of two websites, which have since been taken down, "acted knowingly, willfully, unlawfully and with blatant disregard to" its copyright to broadcast the April 17 celebrity boxing match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. According to the suit, the company...

