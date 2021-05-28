AT&T Tells Judge It Will Battle SEC's Selective Leaks Suit

Law360, New York (May 28, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Counsel for AT&T Inc. told a Manhattan federal judge Friday that securities regulators' suit accusing it of unlawfully disclosing information to influence earnings forecasts will fail because it didn't lie and because the alleged conduct was not material to its bottom line. During a lengthy virtual conference before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, the $210 billion Texas company appeared disinclined to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit alleging Exchange Act violations. The March complaint says AT&T managers tried to selectively massage securities analysts' forecasts, leaking information about the company's earnings in early 2016 in an effort to get them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS