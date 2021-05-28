​​​​​​​Nev. Exporter Charged In Alleged Iran Export Conspiracy

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas resident was arraigned this week on charges that she knowingly conspired to ship electronic components to Iran, exposing her to a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Tina Chen, 47, pled not guilty to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully export goods to Iran during a virtual appearance in Nevada federal court Thursday. She was released on bond ahead of trial, which is scheduled to begin July 26. The federal indictment in Chen's case quotes multiple emails allegedly written by Chen and co-conspirators arranging for Chen's company, Top One Zone...

